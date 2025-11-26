Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Compher (illness) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Nashville, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Compher has three goals and six points in 23 appearances in 2025-26. Although Compher might exit the lineup, there's a chance Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) will be ready to return for the matchup against the Predators.
More News
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Nets lone goal vs. New York•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Two points in win Saturday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Tallies opening goal•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Sets up game-winner•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Scores in win Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Finds twine vs. Florida•