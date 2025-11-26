default-cbs-image
Compher (illness) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Nashville, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Compher has three goals and six points in 23 appearances in 2025-26. Although Compher might exit the lineup, there's a chance Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) will be ready to return for the matchup against the Predators.

