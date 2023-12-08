Compher (soreness) returned to practice Friday and is considered a game-time decision Saturday versus Ottawa, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Compher has been everything the Red Wings could have hoped for after inking him in the offseason to a five-year contract. He has six goals and 13 assists in 24 games in 2023-24.
