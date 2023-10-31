Compher recorded a goal and an assist in Detroit's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders on Monday.

Compher found the back of the net midway through the third period to put Detroit up 3-2. He also provided the primary assist on Lucas Raymond's overtime winner. Compher has two goals and six points in 10 outings this year. He got off to a hot start, contributing four points over his first three contests of the campaign, but the 28-year-old followed that with a six-game scoring slump. Some of that might be him adjusting to playing for Detroit after spending the last seven seasons with the Avalanche. Compher has a big role with the Red Wings as a mainstay in the top six, so he should average out to having a solid campaign offensively.