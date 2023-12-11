Compher (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Dec. 5.

Compher's retroactive designation means he could be activated following the team's back-to-back against Dallas and St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old center was rolling offensively with 13 points in his last 13 contests, including a trio of power-play points and a short-handed goal. With Dylan Larkin (undisclosed) also on injured reserve, Joe Veleno could be pressed into service as the No. 1 center.