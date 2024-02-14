Compher logged an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

With two goals and four helpers over his last eight games, Compher continues to make solid contributions from a second-line role. He's at 30 points, 59 shots on net, 28 PIM, 25 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 47 outings this season. The 28-year-old is locked in to a top-six role with power-play time, so he should be useful as at least a depth forward in most fantasy formats.