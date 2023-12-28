Compher delivered a power-play assist but skated to a minus-4 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.
Detroit's second line looked rather anemic in this one, but Compher at least salvaged his fantasy output with a power-play helper that culminated in another tally for team scoring leader Alex DeBrincat. As a player heavily utilized on both the man advantage and penalty kill, Compher should continue seeing ample chances to produce. He's up to seven goals and 14 assists through 30 games.
