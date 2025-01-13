Compher scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.
Compher picked up his first point in five games in January when he scored to put the Red Wings ahead 2-0 in the first period. His goal came just 11 seconds after Marco Kasper opened the scoring. Compher is up to six tallies, 20 points, 52 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances in a middle-six role.
