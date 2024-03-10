Compher scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Compher tied the game at 2-2 with his tally early in the third period. He got a look on the top line Saturday, filling in for Dylan Larkin (lower body), who is expected to be sidelined for another week or more. The goal snapped Compher's four-game point drought and gives him 16 tallies, 37 points, 81 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 59 appearances. He's unlikely to challenge his career high of 52 points from last season, but he could push for his first 20-goal campaign over the remainder of 2023-24.