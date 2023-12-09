Compher (soreness) won't be in the lineup versus Ottawa on Saturday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Compher practiced Friday after sitting out Thursday's game against San Jose, but he is still not healthy enough to return. Compher has been solid for the Red Wings this season, picking up six goals and 19 points in 24 games. The Red Wings play in Dallas on Monday and Compher could be in line to return to action.