Compher (soreness) will not play versus San Jose on Thursday.
Compher is considered day-to-day at this time. He played 20:03 versus Buffalo on Tuesday, but he was unable to practice Thursday. Compher is having a solid year with six goals and 19 points in 24 games. He will be replaced on the power play by Daniel Sprong.
More News
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Shines on special teams•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Big day on power play•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Paving way to career season•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Snags two assists•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Tallies assist as Wings hang on•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Has two-point game Monday•