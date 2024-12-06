Compher recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Compher remains stuck in a now-17-game goal drought, during which he's racked up five helpers. The 29-year-old remains on the second line with steady ice time, but he has multiple shots on net in just one of those games during the slump. For the season, he's at 10 points (four on the power play), 28 shots, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating across 25 appearances.