Compher scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Compher's first multi-point effort since Feb. 27 versus the Blue Jackets. He had been limited to a single assist over his first 11 contests in March before leading the way in Tuesday's loss. The 29-year-old forward has had a mediocre season with just eight goals, 20 helpers, 85 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 65 outings. He has not finished below 30 points in a full-length season since 2017-18.