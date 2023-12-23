Compher potted a goal in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

Compher earned a tip-in goal after linemate Joe Veleno was repeatedly blocked at the doorstep. Perhaps fantasy managers were hoping for more out of Compher due to the high score, but the silver lining is that he's averaging 20:43 of ice time since being removed from injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury.