Compher contributed an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

After spending his first seven seasons in Colorado, there had been questions about how well Compher would adjust to a new team. But with three goals, 11 assists, and a plus-4 rating through 18 games, it's safe to say he's passed the early test. The second-line pivot has just one power-play point (an assist), though he looks firmly entrenched on the secondary man-advantage unit.