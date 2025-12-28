Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Posts assist in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Compher logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Compher set up a Michael Rasmussen tally in the first period. The helper ended an eight-game slump for Compher, who has seen steady bottom-six minutes in December. He's at 12 points, 44 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 15 PIM, 14 hits and a minus-8 rating over 39 appearances this season. His offense is trending for a significant drop for the third year in a row, so Compher doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Three points in last two games•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Game-time call•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Nets lone goal vs. New York•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Two points in win Saturday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Tallies opening goal•