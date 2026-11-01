Compher scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Compher has done well since he recovered from an undisclosed injury. He's earned all four of his points over five contests since his return. The 31-year-old is occupying a third-line role, though he could get into the top six for Andrew Copp if the Red Wings mix up their lines. Compher has added 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over seven outings, though his lack of power-play time makes it unlikely he'll sustain his current pace on offense.