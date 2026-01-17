Compher scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Compher has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. He's been a fine depth scorer in a middle-six role this season, picking up 17 points in 49 outings. He's added 55 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 17 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Compher has seen sparse usage on the power play, so it's unlikely his recent success is sustainable in the long run.