Compher is under the weather, leaving his status for Thursday's game versus Philadelphia in doubt, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Compher could end up being a game-time decision Thursday. The 28-year-old forward has collected 11 goals and 27 points through 42 contests this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Back in scoring column•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Tallies in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Mixed results in loss•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Patience pays off Friday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Considered day-to-day•