Compher scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Compher snapped a five-game goal drought with the tally. He had three assists in that span to keep his offense on the right track. The 28-year-old's goal Thursday was the 100th of his career, a milestone he reached in his 471st game. He's up to 31 points, 64 shots on net, 28 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 48 appearances in 2023-24 as the Red Wings' second-line center.