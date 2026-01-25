Compher scored two goals and took four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Compher scored twice in the same game for the first time this season, and now the 30-year-old has eight goals in the campaign. As good as he was Saturday, however, Compher isn't known for being much of a fantasy contributor. He has 19 points in 53 games this season, and there's a chance he might not reach the 30-point plateau -- something that hasn't happened since 2020-21.