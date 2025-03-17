Compher notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Compher ended a seven-game point drought when he helped out on an Albert Johansson tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Compher has been bumped down to the third line after Marco Kasper was moved from wing to center to play on the second line. For the season, Compher has 26 points, 78 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 61 appearances.