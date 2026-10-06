Compher (undisclosed) has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's home contest against the Senators.

Compher was absent from Tuesday's morning skate and will be considered day-to-day. For an encouraging sign regarding the 31-year-old's undisclosed injury, his injury timeline was listed to be shorter than those of Marco Kasper (upper body) and Mason Appleton (undisclosed), meaning that Compher is likely expected to be back within the next handful of games. For as long as Compher is sidelined, Nate Danielson is expected to have a role as the team's fourth line center.