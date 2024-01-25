Compher (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus the Flyers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Compher was considered day-to-day as of Wednesday, but he's recovered enough to suit up without missing a game. Expect the 28-year-old to play in his usual second-line role with power-play time.
More News
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Questionable against Flyers•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Back in scoring column•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Tallies in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Mixed results in loss•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Patience pays off Friday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Expected to return Saturday•