Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Sets up game-winner
Compher logged an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.
Compher's first point of the season was a big one, as he set up Dylan Larkin for the game-winning goal at 3:36 of overtime. The 30-year-old Compher has filled a third-line role to begin the season, though he's seeing ice time in all situations. He's added three shots on net, two hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across five appearances.
