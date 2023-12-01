Compher scored two goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period by converting a feed from Andrew Copp on the counterattack to spoil a Chicago power play, then Compher tapped home a pass from David Perron with the man advantage in the second. The former Colorado player caught fire in November with four goals and 13 points in 12 games, but Compher's surge was fueled in part by 36.4 percent shooting which isn't going to last, and he's one of the candidates to lose their spot on Detroit's top power-play unit once Patrick Kane (hip) is ready to go.