Compher recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Compher's secondary assist in the third period was rather clutch, as it helped spark a mini rally and net the Wings a point with the game going into overtime. While Compher's 17 goals are nothing to write home about, he's been worth a roster spot in plenty of fantasy leagues thanks to his deft passing skills which have led to 27 helpers through 74 games. Having inked a five-year, $25.5 million contract with the Wings last summer -- which includes a modified no-trade clause throughout the whole term -- it's clear that this team is committed to bringing out the best in Compher as a top-six contributor.