Compher picked up two helpers in Thursday's 5-4 defeat to Ottawa.

Compher extended his point streak to five straight games, giving him one goal and six helpers over that stretch. Despite averaging 1:51 of power-play ice time this season, only one of the Illinois native's 13 points this season has come with the man advantage. Compher entered 2023-24 on the heels of a career-best 52-point campaign and is on pace to top that mark this year as well.