Compher recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Compher, who now has 22 assists and 38 total points through 62 games, set up a go-ahead goal to Patrick Kane in the second period by diving toward the puck and narrowly missing defenders with his pass. The Red Wings desperately need Compher to play at a high level on the top line since captain Dylan Larkin (lower body) is without a definitive timeline for his return.