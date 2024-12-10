Compher notched two assists in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.
Compher helped out on both of Andrew Copp's goals in the contest. With five assists over his last six games, Compher's offense is getting back on track, but he still hasn't scored since Oct. 27. The 29-year-old forward is at 12 points, 30 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances. He sees power-play time, but he has low upside in most categories.
