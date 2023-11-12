Compher registered an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Compher takes an active four-game point streak to Sweden, where the Red Wings take part in the NHL Global Series, starting with Thursday's clash with the Senators and wrapping up again against the Maple Leafs on Friday. For Detroit, most of the excitement in the offseason centered around the acquisition of Alex DeBrincat, who is currently rocking a point-per-game pace. But Compher shouldn't be lost in the shuffle, as he's banked three goals, eight assists and a plus-4 rating through 15 games for a career-best pace.