Compher scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Compher has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The 28-year-old center tallied in the second period Tuesday to create a 2-1 lead for the Red Wings. He's been solid in a top-six role for much of the season, earning 24 points, 42 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 33 appearances.