Compher scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The goal was Compher's first of the season, and it opened the scoring at 3:00 of the second period. The 30-year-old center has added an assist, six shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances. He's seeing ice time in all situations, but he'll need to reverse a three-year trend of declining offense to carve out any noticeable fantasy value, as he adds little in the way of non-scoring production from a bottom-six role.