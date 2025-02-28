Compher scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

His goal came on the power play. Compher is riding a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). Overall, he has just seven goals, 18 assists and a paltry 66 shots in 53 contests. Bottom line that's simply not enough for a second-line NHL pivot. There are better options than Compher on the wire.