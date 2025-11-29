Compher had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Friday.

Compher opened the scoring with a shot from the corner at 11:29 of the first period. He has three points, including two assists, in his last two games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 25 games overall. Compher put up 52 points in 2022-23 and 48 in 2023-24, but he dropped to 32 last season. He's currently deployed as the Wings' fourth-line pivot, so that will continue to suppress any fantasy value he might have.