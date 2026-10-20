Compher (undisclosed) joined the Wings for their four-game road trip but won't play versus Seattle on Tuesday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Compher will be out of the lineup for his seventh straight contest due to his undisclosed injury, but the fact that he is traveling with the club is a step in the right direction. In his two outings this year, the 31-year-old Illinois native failed to register a point while notching three shots, one hit and two PIM. Once given the all-clear, Compher should be in contention for a middle-six role with Detroit.