Compher produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Both points came in the second period, as Compher helped set up what proved to be the game-winner by Axel Sandin-Pellikka before potting a goal himself. Compher snapped a 19-game drought with the tally, but he's picked up the pace on offense since Christmas, chipping in five points in the last seven games -- a boost that's come while he's had Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk as his wingers.