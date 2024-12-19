Compher scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.
The veteran center got Detroit on the board late in the first period by re-directing a hard pass from Dylan Larkin. The tally ended a 21-game goal drought for Compher, but he's been productive of late and has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, collecting six points during that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Notches power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Records two assists Friday•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Snaps slump with power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Finds back of net in loss•
-
Red Wings' J.T. Compher: Set to play against Sabres•