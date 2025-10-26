Compher notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Compher endured a slow start to the season and went pointless in his first four appearances, but he's been turning things around lately. The 30-year-old notched his first multi-point game of the season in this comeback win after scoring Detroit's third goal and assisting on the fifth one, but he also extended his point streak to three games. He has five points (two goals, three helpers) over his previous five contests.