Compher (upper body) will join the Red Wings on their four-game road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Wednesday.

Compher's presence on the trip is a good indication he'll play at some point, though he hasn't been officially confirmed for the first game against Edmonton on Thursday. Prior to suffering his upper-body injury, the 29-year-old forward was stuck in a rut with a seven-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper to go with 11 shots. If Compher gets the green light Thursday, he could move into a top-six role for Patrick Kane (upper body), who has already been ruled out.