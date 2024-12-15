Campbell was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Campbell was recalled under emergency conditions with Cam Talbot (lower body) unavailable though didn't see any game action. With Alex Lyon (lower body) also expected back soon, the 32-year-old Campbell could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
