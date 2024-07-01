Campbell signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Red Wings on Monday.

Campbell is an interesting case. He struggled mightily early in the 2023-24 season, posting a 4.50 GAA and an .873 save percentage across five starts with Edmonton. The Oilers sent him to AHL Bakersfield, and although Campbell did well at that level with a 2.63 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 33 regular-season appearances, he never got another shot with Edmonton. Instead, the Oilers bought out the final three campaigns of his five-year, $25 million deal, which is how he became an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with Detroit. Campbell will enter training camp looking to revive his career, but he'll face stiff competition for a roster spot with Ville Husso, Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon also under contract.