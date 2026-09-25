Head coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Bernard-Docker is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Bernard-Docker has appeared in two of the Red Wings' first three exhibition games ahead of the regular season, but he's dealing with an injury ahead of Saturday's preseason finale. It seems likely that he'll be held out for Saturday's exhibition against Columbus, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the team's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers on Oct. 2. The 26-year-old made 63 regualr-season appearances during his first year with the Red Wings in the 2025-26 campaign, and he recorded a goal, four assists, 87 blocked shots, 66 this and 25 PIM while averaging 14:49 of ice time.