The Red Wings placed Bernard-Docker (upper body) on injured reserve Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Head coach Todd McLellan announced Friday that Bernard-Docker is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, and the issue will apparently force him to miss the start of the regular season. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but McLellan's remarks last week suggest that the 26-year-old isn't facing a long-term absence to begin the year. Bernard-Docker recorded a goal, four assists, 87 blocked shots, 66 hits and 25 PIM while averaging 14:49 of ice time across 63 regular-season appearances last year.