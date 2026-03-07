Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Playing time likely to slip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard-Docker's point drought reached 10 games in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.
Bernard-Docker has played in 26 consecutive games, but he has just three assists, 11 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 30 hits and 45 blocked shots in that span. The Red Wings' trade for Justin Faulk will almost certainly cost Bernard-Docker playing time, though Travis Hamonic and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are also likely to rotate in and out of the lineup at times. With just four helpers over 47 contests in 2025-26, Bernard-Docker's drop in playing time won't be noticed in fantasy.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Rare assist in win•
-
Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Lacking offense in part-time role•
-
Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Collects first helper•
-
Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Signs with Detroit•
-
Jacob Bernard-Docker: Will hit open market Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Registers assist Thursday•