Bernard-Docker registered an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The helper was Bernard-Docker's first point since Oct. 19 versus the Oilers. He went 22 contests without getting on the scoresheet, and he was scratched an additional 15 times in that span. Bernard-Docker has two assists, 22 shots on net, 38 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 outings this season, but he'll continue to battle with Travis Hamonic for playing time.