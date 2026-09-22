Bryson was placed on waivers by the Red Wings on Tuesday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

Bryson, alongside William Lagesson, was one of two blueliners that the Red Wings placed on waivers Tuesday. The 28-year-old Bryson was a solid rotational defenseman between Buffalo and Winnipeg last season, where he posted two goals, eight points and 29 blocked shots across 50 regular-season outings. He hasn't appeared in the AHL since the 2023-24 campaign, so if he clears waivers, he'll likely suit up for Grand Rapids in the 2026-27 campaign.