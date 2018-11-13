De La Rose (upper body) practiced Tuesday morning, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

While De La Rose won't play against the Coyotes on Tuesday, he's said to be closer to a return than fellow forward Thomas Vanek (lower body) or defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed). Either way, this news won't affect many fantasy owners since the Swedish-born pivot is a replacement-level commodity as the owner of 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) over 126 career contests between the Habs and Red Wings.