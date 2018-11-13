Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Able to practice
De La Rose (upper body) practiced Tuesday morning, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
While De La Rose won't play against the Coyotes on Tuesday, he's said to be closer to a return than fellow forward Thomas Vanek (lower body) or defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed). Either way, this news won't affect many fantasy owners since the Swedish-born pivot is a replacement-level commodity as the owner of 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) over 126 career contests between the Habs and Red Wings.
