De La Rose swept the puck into the cage Tuesday, but Detroit's comeback bid fell short in a 3-2 road loss to the Flyers.

With two goals and four assists through 23 games, De La Rose is performing as well as anyone could expect from a fourth-liner, at least in the attacking zone. The Swede is averaging 12:03 of ice time with a stable role on the penalty kill. You'd be hard-pressed to find a fantasy league where he's heavily deployed, but every team needs that responsible, hard-working forward who fights for loose pucks and simply does what he's asked -- that's De La Rose in a nutshell.