De La Rose (chest) was claimed off waivers by the Red Wings on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings will hope that the Habs' loss is their gain after the Canadiens waived De La Rose on Tuesday. Listed at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, he should fit right in with a Detroit franchise that has had plenty of success grooming Swedish-born hockey players, and one that prides itself on deploying power forwards. De La Rose was a 2013 second-round (34th overall) draft pick, so this could turn out to be a great find for GM Ken Holland, but the center will first need to prove that a cardiac issue from the preseason won't continue to be a limiting factor. After all, he's still waiting to make his season debut.