Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Claimed off waivers by Detroit
De La Rose (chest) was claimed off waivers by the Red Wings on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings will hope that the Habs' loss is their gain after the Canadiens waived De La Rose on Tuesday. Listed at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, he should fit right in with a Detroit franchise that has had plenty of success grooming Swedish-born hockey players, and one that prides itself on deploying power forwards. De La Rose was a 2013 second-round (34th overall) draft pick, so this could turn out to be a great find for GM Ken Holland, but the center will first need to prove that a cardiac issue from the preseason won't continue to be a limiting factor. After all, he's still waiting to make his season debut.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Placed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Still not cleared for game action•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Suffers heart problem•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Inks two-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sets career high in points•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Draws praise from coach•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...