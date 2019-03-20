Red Wings' Jacob De La Rose: Dealing with heart issue
De La Rose (chest) left Tuesday's game against the Rangers with an "accelerated heartbeat," Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
De La Rose suffered from something similar prior to the start of this season but it wasn't believed to be serious at that time. Hopefully this is still a minor issue for the 23-year-old but it's unclear how long he'll be out.
